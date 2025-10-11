Projection Averroès et Rosa Parks Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) La Rochelle
Projection Averroès et Rosa Parks
Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-10-11 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11
2025-10-11
Film de Nicolas Philibert, 2024 (2h23).
Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 45 71 71 mediatheque@agglo-larochelle.fr
English : Screening Averroès et Rosa Parks
Film by Nicolas Philibert, 2024 (2h23).
German : Vorführung Averroès et Rosa Parks
Film von Nicolas Philibert, 2024 (2h23).
Italiano :
Film di Nicolas Philibert, 2024 (2h23).
Espanol : Proyeccion Averroès et Rosa Parks
Película de Nicolas Philibert, 2024 (2h23).
