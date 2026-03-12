Projection Château-Salins Le chant des forêts

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins Moselle

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Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-12 17:15:00

fin : 2026-04-12 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-12

Après La Panthère des neiges, Vincent Munier nous invite au cœur des forêts des Vosges, là où tout a commencé pour lui.

Aux côtés de son père Michel, naturaliste passionné ayant passé sa vie à l’affût dans les bois, il transmet aujourd’hui ce savoir à son propre fils, Simon.

Trois regards, trois générations, une même fascination pour la vie sauvage.

Cerfs, oiseaux rares, renards, lynx… et peut-être, au détour d’un silence, le battement d’ailes d’un animal légendaire le Grand Tétras.Tout public

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2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 10 52 mairie@chateau-salins.fr

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English :

After La Panthère des neiges, Vincent Munier invites us to the heart of the Vosges forests, where it all began for him.

Alongside his father Michel, a passionate naturalist who spent his life on the lookout in the woods, he is now passing on this knowledge to his own son, Simon.

Three viewpoints, three generations, the same fascination for wildlife.

Deer, rare birds, foxes, lynx? and perhaps, at the turn of a silence, the flapping wings of a legendary animal: the Capercaillie.

L’événement Projection Château-Salins Le chant des forêts Château-Salins a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS