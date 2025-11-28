Projection Château-Salins Les 4 Fantastiques premiers pas Château-Salins

Projection Château-Salins Les 4 Fantastiques premiers pas

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date :

Mardi Vendredi 2025-11-28 20:30:00

2025-12-02

Date(s) :

2025-11-28 2025-11-30 2025-12-02

Avec pour toile de fond un monde rétro-futuriste inspiré des années 1960, “ Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas ” de Marvel Studios présente la première Famille Marvel Reed Richards/M. Fantastique, Sue Storm/La Femme Invisible, Johnny Storm/La Torche Humaine et Ben Grimm/La Chose alors qu’ils affrontent leur plus grand défi.Tout public

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 10 52

English :

Set against the backdrop of a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s, ? Marvel Studios’ Fantastic 4: First Steps? introduces the first Marvel Family: Reed Richards/M. Fantastic, Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their greatest challenge yet.

German :

Vor dem Hintergrund einer retro-futuristischen Welt, die von den 1960er Jahren inspiriert ist, ? Die Fantastischen Vier: Erste Schritte? von Marvel Studios wird die erste Marvel-Familie vorgestellt: Reed Richards/M. Fantastic, Sue Storm/Die Unsichtbare Frau, Johnny Storm/Menschliche Fackel und Ben Grimm/Das Ding, während sie sich ihrer größten Herausforderung stellen.

Italiano :

Sullo sfondo di un mondo retro-futuristico ispirato agli anni ’60, ? Fantastic 4: First Steps dei Marvel Studios introduce la prima famiglia Marvel: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/La Donna Invisibile, Johnny Storm/La Torcia Umana e Ben Grimm/La Cosa che affrontano la loro più grande sfida.

Espanol :

Con el telón de fondo de un mundo retrofuturista inspirado en los años 60, ? Los 4 Fantásticos: Primeros Pasos de Marvel Studios presenta a la primera Familia Marvel: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantástico, Sue Storm/La Mujer Invisible, Johnny Storm/La Antorcha Humana y Ben Grimm/La Cosa se enfrentan a su mayor desafío hasta la fecha.

