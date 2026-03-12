Projection Château-Salins Marty supreme

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-17 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-17 2026-04-19 2026-04-21

Marty Mauser est un jeune homme à l’ambition démesurée.

Déterminé à accomplir son rêve, il est prêt à tout pour gravir les échelons et prouver au monde entier que rien ne lui est impossible.

Entre sacrifices, obsessions et quête de reconnaissance, son parcours intense le mènera aux limites de lui-même.Tout public

6 .

2 rue Poincaré Château-Salins 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 10 52 mairie@chateau-salins.fr

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English :

Marty Mauser is a young man with boundless ambition.

Determined to fulfill his dream, he will do anything to climb the ladder and prove to the world that nothing is impossible.

Between sacrifices, obsessions and the quest for recognition, his intense journey will take him to the very limits of himself.

L’événement Projection Château-Salins Marty supreme Château-Salins a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS