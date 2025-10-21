Projection Ciné-mômes Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) La Rochelle

Projection Ciné-mômes

Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-21

fin : 2025-10-31

2025-10-21

Une sélection de films et de courts métrages variée pour petits et grands concoctée par les bibliothécaires jeunesse.

English : Screening Children’s films

A varied selection of films and shorts for young and old, put together by children’s librarians.

German : Filmvorführung Ciné-enfants

Eine abwechslungsreiche Auswahl an Filmen und Kurzfilmen für Groß und Klein, zusammengestellt von den Jugendbibliothekaren.

Italiano :

Una variegata selezione di film e cortometraggi per grandi e piccini, realizzata dai bibliotecari per bambini.

Espanol : Proyección Cine para niños

Una variada selección de películas y cortometrajes para grandes y pequeños, elaborada por los bibliotecarios infantiles.

