Projection Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) La Rochelle

Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-12-26 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-27 15:45:00
2025-12-26
Ciné-mômes en lien avec l’exposition Tom-Tom et Nana.
English : Screening Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana
A varied selection of films and shorts for young and old, put together by children’s librarians.
German : Filmvorführung Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana
Eine abwechslungsreiche Auswahl an Filmen und Kurzfilmen für Groß und Klein, zusammengestellt von den Jugendbibliothekaren.
Italiano :
Film per bambini legati alla mostra Tom-Tom e Nana.
Espanol : Proyeccion Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana
Una variada selección de películas y cortometrajes para grandes y pequeños, elaborada por los bibliotecarios infantiles.
