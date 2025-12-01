Projection Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) La Rochelle

Projection Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana

Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-26 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-27 15:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-26

Ciné-mômes en lien avec l’exposition Tom-Tom et Nana.

.

Médiathèque Michel Crépeau (Grande salle Niveau 0) Avenue Michel Crépeau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 45 71 71

English : Screening Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana

A varied selection of films and shorts for young and old, put together by children’s librarians.

German : Filmvorführung Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana

Eine abwechslungsreiche Auswahl an Filmen und Kurzfilmen für Groß und Klein, zusammengestellt von den Jugendbibliothekaren.

Italiano :

Film per bambini legati alla mostra Tom-Tom e Nana.

Espanol : Proyeccion Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana

Una variada selección de películas y cortometrajes para grandes y pequeños, elaborada por los bibliotecarios infantiles.

L’événement Projection Ciné-mômes spécial Tom-Tom et Nana La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par Nous La Rochelle