Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau

Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS

Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau Charente

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-15 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-15

Date(s) :

2025-12-15

Le cinéma Montmoreau diffuse le film LA BONNE ÉTOILE ! Comédie dramatique.

.

Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 60 33 19 ajm.cinema@gmail.com

English : Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS

The Montmoreau cinema is showing the film LA BONNE ÉTOILE ! Comedy-drama.

L’événement Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS Montmoreau a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente