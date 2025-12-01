Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau
Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau lundi 15 décembre 2025.
Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau Charente
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Début : 2025-12-15 14:30:00
2025-12-15
Le cinéma Montmoreau diffuse le film LA BONNE ÉTOILE ! Comédie dramatique.
Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 60 33 19 ajm.cinema@gmail.com
English : Projection de film ‘LA BONNE ÉTOILE’ Séance SÉNIORS
The Montmoreau cinema is showing the film LA BONNE ÉTOILE ! Comedy-drama.
