Projection de film ‘LES AIGLES DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE’ Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau

Projection de film ‘LES AIGLES DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE’

Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau Charente

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-09 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-09

Date(s) :

2025-12-09

Le cinéma Montmoreau diffuse le film LES AIGLES DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE ! Drame, thriller.

Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 60 33 19 ajm.cinema@gmail.com

English : Projection de film ‘LES AIGLES DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE’

The Montmoreau cinema is showing the film ‘THE EAGLES OF THE REPUBLIC’! Drama, thriller.

L’événement Projection de film ‘LES AIGLES DE LA RÉPUBLIQUE’ Montmoreau a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente