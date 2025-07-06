PROJECTION DE FILM PROPOSÉE PAR LE FOYER RURAL D’AVENE Avène 6 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

PROJECTION DE FILM PROPOSÉE PAR LE FOYER RURAL D’AVENE 67 Quai des Tanneries Avène Hérault

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-06

fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :

2025-07-06

2025-07-27

2025-08-10

2025-09-14

2025-10-19

2025-11-16

Venez profiter d’un moment convivial autour de la projection d’un film.

RDV à la salle polyvalente du village d’Avène à 17h.

Informations au 04 67 23 43 38 ou 06 78 01 08 51.

Venez profiter d’un moment convivial autour de la projection d’un film.

RDV à la salle polyvalente du village d’Avène à 17h.

Informations au 04 67 23 43 38 ou 06 78 01 08 51. .

67 Quai des Tanneries

Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 43 38

English :

Come and enjoy a convivial moment around the screening of a film.

Meet at the village hall in Avène at 5pm.

Information on 04 67 23 43 38 or 06 78 01 08 51.

German :

Genießen Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um die Vorführung eines Films.

Treffpunkt im Mehrzweckraum des Dorfes Avène um 17 Uhr.

Informationen unter 04 67 23 43 38 oder 06 78 01 08 51.

Italiano :

Venite a godervi un momento di convivialità intorno alla proiezione di un film.

Ritrovo presso la sala del villaggio di Avène alle ore 17.00.

Informazioni allo 04 67 23 43 38 o allo 06 78 01 08 51.

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de un momento de convivencia en torno a la proyección de una película.

Cita en el ayuntamiento de Avène a las 17.00 horas.

Información: 04 67 23 43 38 o 06 78 01 08 51.

L’événement PROJECTION DE FILM PROPOSÉE PAR LE FOYER RURAL D’AVENE Avène a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB