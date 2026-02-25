Projection-Débat Dark Waters (VOSTFR) Cinéma Caméo Commanderie Nancy

Projection-Débat Dark Waters (VOSTFR)

Cinéma Caméo Commanderie 16 Rue de la commanderie Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-03-17 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-17 21:30:00

2026-03-17

Plongez au cœur d’un thriller juridique captivant avec Dark Waters, réalisé par Todd Haynes et inspiré d’une histoire vraie. En 1999, l’avocat Robert Bilott découvre un vaste scandale sanitaire lié aux polluants éternels (PFAS), contaminant l’eau, les sols et la santé de millions de personnes. Au prix de grands sacrifices personnels, il mène un combat acharné pour faire éclater la vérité face au géant industriel DuPont.

Après la projection, le professeur Henri SCHROEDER répondra à vos questions et proposera un éclairage scientifique quels impacts des PFAS sur le cerveau et la santé ? Quels moyens d’actions pour protéger l’eau ?



Présenté par Henri SCHROEDER, professeur à l’Université de Lorraine et chercheur au laboratoire NGERE (Université de Lorraine/CHRU de Nancy/Inserm). Interdit au moins de 12 ans.

Sur inscription uniquement.Tout public

Cinéma Caméo Commanderie 16 Rue de la commanderie Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 60 50

English :

Immerse yourself in a gripping legal thriller with Dark Waters, directed by Todd Haynes and inspired by a true story. In 1999, lawyer Robert Bilott uncovers a vast health scandal linked to eternal pollutants (PFAS), contaminating the water, soil and health of millions of people. At great personal sacrifice, he leads a relentless fight to bring the truth to light against industrial giant DuPont.

After the screening, Professor Henri SCHROEDER will be on hand to answer your questions and offer a scientific perspective: what impact do PFAS have on the brain and health? What can be done to protect water?

Presented by Henri SCHROEDER, professor at the Université de Lorraine and researcher at the NGERE laboratory (Université de Lorraine/CHRU de Nancy/Inserm). Not suitable for children under 12.

Registration required.

