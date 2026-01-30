Projection Dieuze Le Gâteau du Président Dieuze

Projection Dieuze Le Gâteau du Président

15 Les Salines Royales Dieuze Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

5.5

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-03-05 20:15:00

fin : 2026-03-05

Date(s) :

2026-03-05

LE GÂTEAU DU PRÉSIDENT

Genre Drame | Durée 1h42 | Pays Irak, Qatar, U.S.A.

Réalisation Hasan Hadi | Avec Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet Khreibat

Synopsis Dans l’Irak de Saddam Hussein, Lamia, 9 ans, se voit confier la lourde tâche de confectionner un gâteau pour célébrer

l’anniversaire du président. Sa quête d’ingrédients, accompagnée de son ami Saeed, bouleverse son quotidienTout public

5.5 .

15 Les Salines Royales Dieuze 57260 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 86 06 07

English :

THE PRESIDENT’S CAKE

Genre Drama | Running time 1h42 | Country Iraq, Qatar, U.S.A.

Director: Hasan Hadi | Starring Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Sajad Mohamad Qasem, Waheed Thabet Khreibat

Synopsis: In Saddam Hussein?s Iraq, 9-year-old Lamia is given the difficult task of baking a cake to celebrate the president?s birthday

the president?s birthday. Her quest for ingredients, accompanied by her friend Saeed, turns her daily life upside down

