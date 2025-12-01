Projection Dirty Dancing Emile Ardolino Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Projection Dirty Dancing Emile Ardolino

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-12-17 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-17

Date(s) :

2025-12-17

FILM CULTE LIP SYNC THE TIME OF MY LIFE

Pas d’obligation, mais la coupe mulet et la veste en nylon vert fluo sont fortement recommandées pour (re)voir ce film culte. En fan absolu de Patrick Swayze, Sylvain Riéjou proposera même aux plus téméraires d’entre vous un lip sync à la fin de la projection.Tout public

0 .

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

CULT FILM LIP SYNC THE TIME OF MY LIFE

No obligation, but the mullet and fluorescent green nylon jacket are highly recommended for (re)seeing this cult film. As an absolute fan of Patrick Swayze, Sylvain Riéjou will even offer the most daring among you a lip sync at the end of the screening.

German :

KULTFILM LIP SYNC THE TIME OF MY LIFE

Es gibt keinen Zwang, aber der Maultierschnitt und die neongrüne Nylonjacke sind sehr empfehlenswert, um diesen Kultfilm (wieder) zu sehen. Sylvain Riéjou, ein absoluter Fan von Patrick Swayze, wird den Mutigsten unter Ihnen am Ende der Vorführung sogar eine Lip Sync vorschlagen.

Italiano :

FILM CULT LIP SYNC IL TEMPO DELLA MIA VITA

Non è obbligatorio, ma la triglia e la giacca di nylon verde fluo sono altamente raccomandate per (ri)vedere questo film cult. Sylvain Riéjou, fan assoluto di Patrick Swayze, offrirà ai più audaci un lip sync alla fine della proiezione.

Espanol :

PELÍCULA DE CULTO LIP SYNC THE TIME OF MY LIFE

No es obligatorio, pero el salmonete y la chaqueta de nailon verde fluorescente son muy recomendables para (re)ver esta película de culto. Como fan absoluto de Patrick Swayze, Sylvain Riéjou incluso ofrecerá a los más atrevidos una sincronización labial al final de la proyección.

L’événement Projection Dirty Dancing Emile Ardolino Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-09 par DESTINATION NANCY