Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » au Chenal Le Chenal Porspoder
Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » au Chenal Le Chenal Porspoder samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » au Chenal
Le Chenal 13 RUE DU PORT Porspoder Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 16:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » sur les chemins de Compostelle, en présence du réalisateur Cyril Gauthier Leblond. .
Le Chenal 13 RUE DU PORT Porspoder 29840 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 89 54 36
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » au Chenal Porspoder a été mis à jour le 2025-08-21 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE