Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » au Chenal

Le Chenal 13 RUE DU PORT Porspoder Finistère

Début : 2025-09-20 16:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00

2025-09-20

Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » sur les chemins de Compostelle, en présence du réalisateur Cyril Gauthier Leblond.   .

Le Chenal 13 RUE DU PORT Porspoder 29840 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 89 54 36 

L’événement Projection du documentaire « Why the Camino » au Chenal Porspoder a été mis à jour le 2025-08-21 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE