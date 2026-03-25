Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour Châtelaillon-Plage

Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV

Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour 51, boulevard de la République Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

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Début : 2026-04-03 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-03 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-03

Venez découvrir le film CORAJE en présence de Yannick Bestaven le vendredi 3 avril de 18h30 à 20h00. Entrée gratuite ! Cet événement est organisé en partenariat avec Symaps et le FIFAV.

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Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour 51, boulevard de la République Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 30 49 50

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English : Screening of the film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven

Come and discover the film CORAJE in the presence of Yannick Bestaven on Friday April 3 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Free admission! This event is organized in partnership with Symaps and FIFAV.

L’événement Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage