Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour Châtelaillon-Plage
Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour Châtelaillon-Plage vendredi 3 avril 2026.
Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV
Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour 51, boulevard de la République Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-03 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
Venez découvrir le film CORAJE en présence de Yannick Bestaven le vendredi 3 avril de 18h30 à 20h00. Entrée gratuite ! Cet événement est organisé en partenariat avec Symaps et le FIFAV.
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Espace Culturel et de Congrès Beauséjour 51, boulevard de la République Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 30 49 50
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English : Screening of the film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven
Come and discover the film CORAJE in the presence of Yannick Bestaven on Friday April 3 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Free admission! This event is organized in partnership with Symaps and FIFAV.
L’événement Projection du film CORAJE Yannick Bestaven FIFAV Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage
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