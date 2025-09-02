Projection du film « Indomptables » Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau
Projection du film « Indomptables » Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau mardi 2 septembre 2025.
Projection du film « Indomptables »
Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau Charente
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Début : 2025-09-02 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-02 21:51:00
2025-09-02
Le cinéma Montmoreau diffuse le film Indomptables !
Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 60 33 19 ajm.cinema@gmail.com
English : Projection du film « Indomptables »
The Montmoreau cinema is showing the film ‘Indomptables’!
German : Projection du film « Indomptables »
Das Kino Montmoreau zeigt den Film « Indomptables » (Unzähmbar)!
Italiano : Projection du film « Indomptables »
Il cinema Montmoreau proietta il film « Indomptables »!
Espanol : Projection du film « Indomptables »
El cine Montmoreau proyecta la película « Indomables »
L’événement Projection du film « Indomptables » Montmoreau a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente