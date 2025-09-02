Projection du film « Indomptables » Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau

Projection du film « Indomptables » Cinéma de Montmoreau Montmoreau mardi 2 septembre 2025.

Projection du film « Indomptables »

Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau Charente

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-02 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-02 21:51:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-02

Le cinéma Montmoreau diffuse le film Indomptables !

.

Cinéma de Montmoreau 29 Av de l’Aquitaine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 60 33 19 ajm.cinema@gmail.com

English : Projection du film « Indomptables »

The Montmoreau cinema is showing the film ‘Indomptables’!

German : Projection du film « Indomptables »

Das Kino Montmoreau zeigt den Film « Indomptables » (Unzähmbar)!

Italiano : Projection du film « Indomptables »

Il cinema Montmoreau proietta il film « Indomptables »!

Espanol : Projection du film « Indomptables »

El cine Montmoreau proyecta la película « Indomables »

L’événement Projection du film « Indomptables » Montmoreau a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente