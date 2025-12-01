Projection Elle entend pas la moto Apollo ciné 8 Rochefort
Projection Elle entend pas la moto Apollo ciné 8 Rochefort mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Début : 2025-12-17 18:00:00
2025-12-17
Projection du film, dans le cadre du cycle de rencontre, pour le festival Sœurs Jumelles Elle entend pas la moto
Apollo ciné 8 1 cours, imp. Roy Bry Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Screening: ‘She Can’t Hear the Motorbike’
Film screening, as part of the series of events for the Sœurs Jumelles festival: ‘Elle entend pas la moto’ (She Can’t Hear the Motorbike)
