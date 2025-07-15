Projection Encipaï (La joie) Le Bois de l’Utopie Chabeuil

Projection Encipaï (La joie) Le Bois de l’Utopie Chabeuil mardi 15 juillet 2025.

Projection Encipaï (La joie)

Le Bois de l’Utopie 47 Chemin des Blanchards Chabeuil Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2025-07-15

fin : 2025-07-15

Date(s) :

2025-07-15

Au court d’une séance cinéma, retrouvez « Encipaï » (La joie), un film de Marc Vella avec des images d’Hubert Lagente

Le Bois de l’Utopie 47 Chemin des Blanchards Chabeuil 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 80 25 38 75 romansamour@gmail.com

English :

Enjoy « Encipaï » (Joy), a film by Marc Vella, with images by Hubert Lagente

German :

Im Rahmen einer Filmvorführung sehen Sie « Encipaï » (Die Freude), einen Film von Marc Vella mit Bildern von Hubert Lagente

Italiano :

Guardate « Encipaï » (Gioia), un film di Marc Vella con immagini di Hubert Lagente

Espanol :

Vea « Encipaï » (Alegría), una película de Marc Vella con imágenes de Hubert Lagente

