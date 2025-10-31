Projection et Pop-corn Biblio’fil Bibliothèque de Freigné Vallons-de-l’Erdre

Bibliothèque de Freigné 2 Rue Saint-Maurice Vallons-de-l’Erdre Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31 21:00:00

2025-10-31

Soirée Projection et Pop-corn à la bilbiothèque de Freigné !

Découvre un studio d’animation mythique avec un film et des jeux.

Durée 2h.

Inscription conseillée sur le site Biblio’fil, par téléphone ou à la bibliothèque. .

English :

Screenings and popcorn at the Freigné library!

German :

Filmabend und Popcorn in der Bilbiothek von Freigné!

Italiano :

Proiezioni e popcorn alla biblioteca Freigné!

Espanol :

¡Proyecciones y palomitas en la biblioteca Freigné!

L’événement Projection et Pop-corn Biblio’fil Vallons-de-l’Erdre a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par Espace Tourisme et Loisirs du Pays d’Ancenis