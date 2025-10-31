Projection et Pop-corn Biblio’fil Bibliothèque de Freigné Vallons-de-l’Erdre
Projection et Pop-corn Biblio’fil
Bibliothèque de Freigné 2 Rue Saint-Maurice Vallons-de-l’Erdre Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31 21:00:00
2025-10-31
Soirée Projection et Pop-corn à la bilbiothèque de Freigné !
Découvre un studio d’animation mythique avec un film et des jeux.
Durée 2h.
Inscription conseillée sur le site Biblio’fil, par téléphone ou à la bibliothèque. .
Bibliothèque de Freigné 2 Rue Saint-Maurice Vallons-de-l’Erdre 44540 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 97 37 26
English :
Screenings and popcorn at the Freigné library!
German :
Filmabend und Popcorn in der Bilbiothek von Freigné!
Italiano :
Proiezioni e popcorn alla biblioteca Freigné!
Espanol :
¡Proyecciones y palomitas en la biblioteca Freigné!
