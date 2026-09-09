Projection Film de Noël Santa & Cie Le Palais Royan Événements Royan
mardi 22 décembre 2026 · Le Palais Royan Événements · Royan
Informations pratiques
Royan
Projection Film de Noël Santa & Cie
Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-22 16:30:00
fin : 2026-12-22
Date(s) :
2026-12-22
À l’approche des fêtes, on vous invite à une parenthèse enchantée avec la projection du film Santa & Cie au Palais Royan Événements.
.
Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
%C0 As the holidays approach, we invite you to enjoy a magical break with a screening of the movie *Santa & Cie* at the Palais Royan %C9v%E9nements.
L’événement Projection Film de Noël Santa & Cie Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Royan Atlantique
À voir aussi à Royan (Charente-Maritime)
- Afterwork UNPI Le nouveau DPE et la prime énergie UNPI Maison des associations Royan 9 septembre 2026
- Petites histoires Association Equilibre Royan 10 septembre 2026
- Réunion d’information, France Travail, Royan 11 septembre 2026
- Par’En Pause Association Equilibre Royan 11 septembre 2026
- Fête des voutes du Port Royan 12 septembre 2026