Projection Film de Noël Santa & Cie Le Palais Royan Événements Royan

Informations pratiques

Royan

Projection Film de Noël Santa & Cie

Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-22 16:30:00

fin : 2026-12-22

Date(s) :

2026-12-22

À l’approche des fêtes, on vous invite à une parenthèse enchantée avec la projection du film Santa & Cie au Palais Royan Événements.

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Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

%C0 As the holidays approach, we invite you to enjoy a magical break with a screening of the movie *Santa & Cie* at the Palais Royan %C9v%E9nements.

L’événement Projection Film de Noël Santa & Cie Royan a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Royan Atlantique