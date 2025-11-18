Projection Grand Hôtel Edmund Goulding IECA Amphithéâtre Ophuls Nancy

Projection Grand Hôtel Edmund Goulding

IECA Amphithéâtre Ophuls 10 rue Michel Ney Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : Gratuit

Gratuit

Début : Mardi 2025-11-18 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-18

2025-11-18

À l’occasion du Festival du Film d’Architecture organisé par la Maison de l’Architecture de Lorraine, l’IECA proposera la projection du chef-d’œuvre Grand Hôtel (1932) d’Edmund Goulding. Cette œuvre emblématique de l’âge d’or hollywoodien sera commentée par Aurore Renaut, directrice de l’IECA et maîtresse de conférences.

Adaptation d’un grand succès de la littérature allemande, Grand hotel rassemble l’un des plus prestigieux castings de l’histoire du studio MGM Greta Gabo, Joan Crawford, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery dans le somptueux décor Art déco entièrement reconstruit en studio par le directeur artistique Cedric Gibbons. Le tout produit par le talentueux et jeune producteur Irving Thalberg, qui inspirera à Elia Kazan son film Le Dernier Nabab avec Robert De Niro.Tout public

IECA Amphithéâtre Ophuls 10 rue Michel Ney Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 17 17 23

English :

On the occasion of the Festival du Film d?Architecture organized by the Maison de l?Architecture de Lorraine, IECA will be screening Edmund Goulding?s masterpiece Grand Hôtel (1932). This emblematic work of the Hollywood Golden Age will be commented on by Aurore Renaut, IECA director and lecturer.

Adapted from the best-selling German novel, Grand Hotel features one of the most prestigious casts in MGM studio history: Greta Gabo, Joan Crawford, John Barrymore and Wallace Beery, in a sumptuous Art Deco setting entirely reconstructed in the studio by artistic director Cedric Gibbons. All produced by the talented young producer Irving Thalberg, who inspired Elia Kazan to make The Last Mogul starring Robert De Niro.

German :

Anlässlich des von der Maison de l’Architecture de Lorraine organisierten Architekturfilmfestivals zeigt das IECA das Meisterwerk Grand Hotel (1932) von Edmund Goulding. Aurore Renaut, Direktorin des IECA und Dozentin, wird dieses emblematische Werk aus dem goldenen Zeitalter Hollywoods kommentieren.

Grand hotel, eine Adaption eines großen Erfolgs der deutschen Literatur, vereint eine der renommiertesten Besetzungen in der Geschichte des MGM-Studios: Greta Gabo, Joan Crawford, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery in einem prächtigen Art-Déco-Dekor, das vom künstlerischen Leiter Cedric Gibbons im Studio vollständig rekonstruiert wurde. Produziert wurde das Ganze von dem talentierten, jungen Produzenten Irving Thalberg, der Elia Kazan zu seinem Film Der letzte Nabob mit Robert De Niro inspirieren sollte.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito dell’Architecture Film Festival organizzato dalla Maison de l’Architecture de Lorraine, l’IECA proietterà il capolavoro di Edmund Goulding Grand Hôtel (1932). Quest’opera emblematica dell’età dell’oro di Hollywood sarà commentata da Aurore Renaut, direttrice e docente IECA.

Adattamento di un grande successo della letteratura tedesca, Grand Hotel riunisce uno dei cast più prestigiosi della storia degli studi MGM: Greta Gabo, Joan Crawford, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery in una sontuosa ambientazione Art Déco interamente ricostruita in studio dal direttore artistico Cedric Gibbons. Il tutto prodotto dal giovane e talentuoso produttore Irving Thalberg, che ispirò Elia Kazan per la realizzazione di The Last Mogul con Robert De Niro.

Espanol :

En el marco del Festival de Cine de Arquitectura organizado por la Maison de l’Architecture de Lorraine, el IECA proyectará la obra maestra de Edmund Goulding, Grand Hôtel (1932). Esta obra emblemática de la Edad de Oro de Hollywood será comentada por Aurore Renaut, directora y conferenciante del IECA.

Adaptación de un gran éxito de la literatura alemana, Grand Hôtel reúne a uno de los repartos más prestigiosos de la historia del estudio MGM: Greta Gabo, Joan Crawford, John Barrymore, Wallace Beery en un suntuoso decorado Art Déco íntegramente reconstruido en el estudio por el director artístico Cedric Gibbons. Todo ello producido por el joven y talentoso productor Irving Thalberg, que inspiró a Elia Kazan para realizar El último magnate, protagonizada por Robert De Niro.

