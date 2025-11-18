Projection le cinéma de mon ennemi Place Saint-Jacques Metz

Projection le cinéma de mon ennemi

Place Saint-Jacques Le Klub Metz Moselle

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-11-18 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-18

Projection en avant-première. Production Look at sciences et France Télévision

1940 l’Alsace et la Moselle sont annexées à l’Allemagne nazie.

Parler français est interdit et la population doit être assimilée au Reich.

Parmi les outils de la germanisation, le cinéma de divertissement rencontre un large public qui, contre toute attente, s’enthousiasme pour ces films, malgré son hostilité à l’occupant.

Andrée, jeune cinéphile messine, nous raconte son quotidien bouleversé par la guerre à travers son journal intime, et cet imaginaire sur grand écran qui lui offre une échappatoire à la réalité de l’Annexion.

En écho à ce récit, les éclairages des historien.ne.s nous aident à comprendre cette période et cet engouement paradoxal pour le cinéma de son ennemi.

English :

Preview screening. Produced by Look at sciences and France Télévision

1940: Alsace and Moselle are annexed to Nazi Germany.

Speaking French was forbidden, and the population had to be assimilated into the Reich.

Among the tools of Germanization, entertainment cinema attracted a large audience who, against all odds, were enthusiastic about these films, despite their hostility to the occupier.

Andrée, a young cinephile from Metz, tells us about her daily life disrupted by the war, through her diary, and the imaginary world of the silver screen, which offered her an escape from the reality of the Annexation.

Echoing this account, the insights of historians help us to understand this period and the paradoxical infatuation with the cinema of her enemy.

Until the end of November

German :

Vorführung in einer Vorpremiere. Produktion Look at sciences und France Télévision

1940: Das Elsass und die Mosel werden von Nazi-Deutschland annektiert.

Französisch zu sprechen ist verboten und die Bevölkerung soll an das Deutsche Reich assimiliert werden.

Zu den Instrumenten der Germanisierung gehört auch das Unterhaltungskino, das auf ein großes Publikum stößt, das sich wider Erwarten für diese Filme begeistert, obwohl es den Besatzern feindlich gesinnt ist.

Andrée, eine junge Filmliebhaberin aus Metz, erzählt uns anhand ihres Tagebuchs von ihrem durch den Krieg erschütterten Alltag und von der Fantasie auf der großen Leinwand, die ihr eine Flucht aus der Realität der Annexion bietet.

Als Echo auf diese Erzählung helfen uns die Einblicke von Historikern, diese Zeit und die paradoxe Begeisterung für das Kino des Feindes zu verstehen.

Bis Ende November

Italiano :

Proiezione in anteprima. Prodotto da Look at sciences e France Télévision

1940: l’Alsazia e la Mosella vengono annesse alla Germania nazista.

La lingua francese è vietata e la popolazione deve essere assimilata al Reich.

Come uno degli strumenti della germanizzazione, il cinema d’intrattenimento trovò un vasto pubblico che, contro ogni aspettativa, era entusiasta di questi film, nonostante la loro ostilità alle forze di occupazione.

Andrée, una giovane frequentatrice di cinema di Metz, racconta la sua vita quotidiana, stravolta dalla guerra, attraverso il suo diario, e la sua immaginazione sul grande schermo, che le offre una fuga dalla realtà dell’annessione.

Facendo eco a questo racconto, le intuizioni degli storici ci aiutano a comprendere questo periodo e la paradossale infatuazione per il cinema del suo nemico.

Fino alla fine di novembre

Espanol :

Preestreno. Producido por Look at sciences y France Télévision

1940: Alsacia y Mosela son anexionadas a la Alemania nazi.

Se prohíbe hablar francés y la población debe ser asimilada al Reich.

Como una de las herramientas de la germanización, el cine de entretenimiento encontró un gran público que, contra todo pronóstico, se entusiasmó con estas películas, a pesar de su hostilidad hacia las fuerzas de ocupación.

Andrée, una joven cinéfila de Metz, relata su vida cotidiana, trastornada por la guerra, a través de su diario, y su imaginación en la gran pantalla, que le ofrecía una evasión de la realidad de la Anexión.

Haciéndose eco de este relato, las reflexiones de los historiadores nos ayudan a comprender este periodo y el paradójico enamoramiento del cine de su enemigo.

Hasta finales de noviembre

