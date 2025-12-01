Projection Le Grinch Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse
Projection Le Grinch Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Projection Le Grinch
Espace François Mitterrand Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse Haute-Saône
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-17 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-17 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-17
Cinéma spécial Noël.
Quand Noël approche, le Grinch n’est jamais bien loin… .
Espace François Mitterrand Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse 70800 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
English : Projection Le Grinch
L’événement Projection Le Grinch Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE LUXEUIL-LES-BAINS VOSGES DU SUD