Projection opéra La Traviata La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Espace Didier Bienaimé Micro-Folie La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube
Tarif : – – Eur
Gratuit
Début : 2025-10-10
Durée 2h25
Tout public
Gratuit, sur réservation .
Espace Didier Bienaimé Micro-Folie La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 71 63 43 micro-folie@la-chapelle-st-luc.eu
