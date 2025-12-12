Projection Revoir Le Normandy Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre
Projection Revoir Le Normandy Théâtre Le Normandy Le Havre vendredi 18 décembre 2026.
Projection Revoir Le Normandy
Théâtre Le Normandy 387 Rue Aristide Briand Le Havre Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-18 20:00:00
fin : 2026-12-18
Date(s) :
2026-12-18
Le Normandy a ouvert ses portes, après 35 ans de fermeture, grâce à Jessy Spahija, son équipe de fou, ses ouvriers et ses bénévoles.
Pour (re)vivre les coulisses de cette histoire incroyable, une projection du documentaire Revoir le Normandy réalisé par Alice Duval-Barré est programmé le jeudi 18 décembre à 20h au Normandy.
On vous attend nombreux.
Réservation obligatoire. .
Théâtre Le Normandy 387 Rue Aristide Briand Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie contact@theatrelenormandy.com
English : Projection Revoir Le Normandy
L’événement Projection Revoir Le Normandy Le Havre a été mis à jour le 2025-12-12 par Office de Tourisme Le Havre Etretat Normandie