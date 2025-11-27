Projection « Une vie de Grand Rhinolphe » Châteauroux

jeudi 27 novembre 2025.

Indre

63 Avenue Marcel Lemoine Châteauroux Indre

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

19:30:00

fin : 2025-11-27

Date(s) :

2025-11-27

Venez découvrir le film passionnant de Tanguy Stoecklé, photographe cinéaste noctambule, spécialisé sur les chauves-souris et le monde nocturne.

A la suite de cette projection, une petite sortie sera proposée pour aller voir des chauves-souris sortir de leur gîte estival à la tombée de la nuit (sous réserve de leur présence, sinon une balade à l’écoute des chauves-souris de passage sera proposée).

Projection animée par Thomas Chatton. .

63 Avenue Marcel Lemoine

Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 22 60 20 animations@indrenature.net

English :

Come and discover the fascinating film by Tanguy Stoecklé, a night owl photographer and film-maker specializing in bats and the nocturnal world.

German :

Entdecken Sie den spannenden Film von Tanguy Stoecklé, einem nachtschwärmenden Fotografen und Filmemacher, der sich auf Fledermäuse und die Nachtwelt spezialisiert hat.

Italiano :

Venite a vedere l’affascinante film di Tanguy Stoecklé, fotografo e regista nottambulo specializzato in pipistrelli e mondo notturno.

Espanol :

Venga a ver la fascinante película de Tanguy Stoecklé, fotógrafo y cineasta nocturno especializado en los murciélagos y el mundo nocturno.

