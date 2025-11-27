Projection « Une vie de Grand Rhinolphe » Châteauroux
Venez découvrir le film passionnant de Tanguy Stoecklé, photographe cinéaste noctambule, spécialisé sur les chauves-souris et le monde nocturne.
A la suite de cette projection, une petite sortie sera proposée pour aller voir des chauves-souris sortir de leur gîte estival à la tombée de la nuit (sous réserve de leur présence, sinon une balade à l’écoute des chauves-souris de passage sera proposée).
Projection animée par Thomas Chatton. .
63 Avenue Marcel Lemoine
Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 22 60 20 animations@indrenature.net
Come and discover the fascinating film by Tanguy Stoecklé, a night owl photographer and film-maker specializing in bats and the nocturnal world.
Entdecken Sie den spannenden Film von Tanguy Stoecklé, einem nachtschwärmenden Fotografen und Filmemacher, der sich auf Fledermäuse und die Nachtwelt spezialisiert hat.
Venite a vedere l’affascinante film di Tanguy Stoecklé, fotografo e regista nottambulo specializzato in pipistrelli e mondo notturno.
Venga a ver la fascinante película de Tanguy Stoecklé, fotógrafo y cineasta nocturno especializado en los murciélagos y el mundo nocturno.
