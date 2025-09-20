Projection Voyage au Groenland Schwindratzheim

Projection Voyage au Groenland Schwindratzheim samedi 20 septembre 2025.

25 rue de la Zorn Schwindratzheim Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR
0

Début : Samedi 2025-09-20 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 22:00:00

2025-09-20

Projection à la Bibliothèque de Schwindratzheim.
Projection du film « Voyage au Groenland », là où le froid réchauffe l’âme. Le 20 septembre prochain à 20h, à la bibliothèque de Schwindratzheim. Entrée libre. 0  .

25 rue de la Zorn Schwindratzheim 67270 Bas-Rhin Grand Est   bibiliotheque.schwind@payszorn.com

English :

Screening at the Schwindratzheim Library.

German :

Vorführung in der Bibliothek von Schwindratzheim.

Italiano :

Proiezione presso la Biblioteca di Schwindratzheim.

Espanol :

Proyección en la Biblioteca de Schwindratzheim.

L’événement Projection Voyage au Groenland Schwindratzheim a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par Office de tourisme et d’attractivité du Kochersberg