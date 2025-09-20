Projection Voyage au Groenland Schwindratzheim
Projection à la Bibliothèque de Schwindratzheim.
Projection du film « Voyage au Groenland », là où le froid réchauffe l’âme. Le 20 septembre prochain à 20h, à la bibliothèque de Schwindratzheim. Entrée libre. 0 .
25 rue de la Zorn Schwindratzheim 67270 Bas-Rhin Grand Est bibiliotheque.schwind@payszorn.com
English :
Screening at the Schwindratzheim Library.
German :
Vorführung in der Bibliothek von Schwindratzheim.
Italiano :
Proiezione presso la Biblioteca di Schwindratzheim.
Espanol :
Proyección en la Biblioteca de Schwindratzheim.
