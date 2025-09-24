Promenade-découverte chemins de nature les plantes et l’eau quel duo ! Sainte-Maxime

Promenade-découverte chemins de nature les plantes et l’eau quel duo !

Lieu à déterminer selon la météo Sainte-Maxime Var

Au cœur du massif des Maures, partez à la rencontre du vivant avec Marjorie Ughetto, guide naturaliste.

Lieu à déterminer selon la météo Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Discovery walk: nature trails

In the heart of the Maures Massif, set off to discover the living world with naturalist guide Marjorie Ughetto.



In partnership with the municipality’s Animal Welfare and Biodiversity Department, the ‘nature trails’ enable you to discover special habitats and a whole universe connected to the sources of the world’s beauty. Playful and sensory, these Provençal walks offer an enlightened look at the richness of our local territory.

Scents, colours and legends will transport you to a paradise just a stone’s throw from home!



Wednesday 24 September: Plants and water, what a duo!

Along the way, you’ll meet plants and learn about their intimate relationship with water, a partner in their journey through life.

German :

Im Herzen des Massif des Maures können Sie mit der Naturführerin Marjorie Ughetto auf Entdeckungsreise gehen und alles Lebendige kennenlernen.

Italiano : Passeggiata alla scoperta: sentieri nella natura

Nel cuore del Massiccio dei Maures, partite alla scoperta del mondo vivente con la guida naturalistica Marjorie Ughetto.



In collaborazione con il Servizio Benessere Animale e Biodiversità del Comune, i “percorsi natura” permettono di scoprire habitat particolari e un intero universo legato alle fonti della bellezza del mondo. Giocose e sensoriali, queste passeggiate provenzali offrono uno sguardo illuminato sulla ricchezza del nostro territorio.

Profumi, colori e leggende vi trasporteranno in un paradiso dietro l’angolo!



Mercoledì 24 settembre: Piante e acqua, che coppia!

Lungo il percorso, incontrerete le piante e il loro rapporto intimo con l’acqua, compagna del loro viaggio nella vita.

Espanol :

En el corazón del macizo de los Maures, salga a descubrir el mundo vivo con la guía naturalista Marjorie Ughetto.

