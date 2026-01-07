Promenade-découverte le mimosa, or jaune de la côte d’azur Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Promenade-découverte le mimosa, or jaune de la côte d’azur

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2026-02-14 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-14 12:00:00

2026-02-14

Marjorie Ughetto, guide naturaliste, vous invite à partir à la découverte de ce trésor végétal, reflet d’une identité locale.

English : Discovery walk: the mimosa, yellow gold of the French Riviera

Marjorie Ughetto, a naturalist guide, invites you to discover this plant treasure, a reflection of a local identity.



February is mimosa month!

The town is adorned in gold and light for the flower parade, a true tribute to this signature plant that has become the emblem of the French Riviera winter. Between nature and tradition, naturalist guide Marjorie Ughetto invites you to discover this botanical treasure, a reflection of a colorful and festive local identity.

Let yourself be swept away into the heart of a living tableau, where nature unfolds its vibrant palette. Throughout the walk, experience a sensory immersion and encounter this fascinating plant, native to Australia.

A luminous stroll, promising a journey that warms the eyes and the heart.

Meeting point: Le Vallon de la Gaillarde trail

