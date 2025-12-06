Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager Sainte-Maxime

Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager Sainte-Maxime samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager

Médiathèque hors les murs La Garde Freinet Sainte-Maxime Var

Visite de la crèche provençale créée par M. Codou suivie des lectures de textes de Noël écrits par les membres de nos ateliers d’écriture.

Médiathèque hors les murs La Garde Freinet Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager

Visit the Provençal cot created by Mr Codou, followed by readings of Christmas texts written by members of our writing workshops.



We’ll be taking you on a Christmas stroll halfway between traditions and memories.

As the festive season approaches, we invite you to La Garde Freinet for a two-part walk around the traditions of Christmas and, more specifically, Christmas in Provence.



TIME 1

10am to 10.45am

Our itinerary begins with a stopover at La Chapelle Saint Jean in La Garde Freinet. We’ll set off to (re)discover the magnificent Provençal cot created by Maxime Codou and the volunteers from the association Les Amis de la Crèche. In entirely natural settings, innovative and sunny scenes will take you to the heart of Provençal life, its history, its traditions and its santons. A magical Christmas experience to share with the whole family.



TIME 2

11am to 12.30pm

Then it’s off to the André Werpin multimedia library for an invitation to travel through words. The members of the writing workshop at the Jehanne Arnaud multimedia library invite you to follow them as they read out Christmas memories, written and performed by themselves. These are short journeys, in turn tender, funny or moving, set against a backdrop of Santa Claus and personal accounts.

It’s a fun way to immerse yourself in the magic and memories of Christmas, past and present.

German : Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager

Besuch der provenzalischen Krippe, die von M. Codou geschaffen wurde, gefolgt von Lesungen weihnachtlicher Texte, die von den Mitgliedern unserer Schreibwerkstätten verfasst wurden.

Italiano : Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager

Visita alla culla provenzale creata dal signor Codou, seguita da letture di testi natalizi scritti dai membri dei nostri laboratori di scrittura.



Vi accompagneremo in una passeggiata natalizia a metà strada tra tradizioni e ricordi.

Con l’avvicinarsi delle feste, vi invitiamo a La Garde Freinet per una passeggiata in due parti sulle tradizioni del Natale e, più in particolare, del Natale in Provenza.



TEMPO 1

dalle 10.00 alle 10.45

Il nostro itinerario inizia con una sosta a La Chapelle Saint Jean a La Garde Freinet. Partiremo alla (ri)scoperta della magnifica culla provenzale creata da Maxime Codou e dai volontari dell’associazione Les Amis de la Crèche. In un contesto del tutto naturale, scene innovative e solari vi porteranno nel cuore della vita provenzale, della sua storia, delle sue tradizioni e dei suoi santons. Una magica esperienza natalizia da condividere con tutta la famiglia.



TEMPO 2

11.00-12.30

Poi si va alla Biblioteca multimediale André Werpin per un invito a viaggiare attraverso le parole. I membri del laboratorio di scrittura della biblioteca multimediale Jehanne Arnaud vi invitano a seguirli nella lettura di ricordi natalizi, scritti e interpretati da loro stessi. Si tratta di brevi viaggi, a loro volta teneri, divertenti o commoventi, sullo sfondo di Babbo Natale e di racconti personali.

Un modo divertente per immergersi nella magia e nei ricordi del Natale, passato e presente.

Espanol : Promenade-découverte une crèche et 1000 histoires à partager

Visita la cuna provenzal creada por el Sr. Codou, seguida de lecturas de textos navideños escritos por miembros de nuestros talleres de escritura.

