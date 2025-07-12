PROMENADE NOCTURNE Chenonceaux
Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire
2025-07-12 2025-07-13 2025-07-14 2025-08-15 2025-08-16 2025-08-17
10€/pers de 21h30 à 23h30
10€/pers de 21h30 à 23h30 10 .
Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire welcome@chenonceau.com
English :
NIGHT WALK
10 per person from 9:30 to 11:30 pm
German :
ABENDSPAZIERGANG
10?/Pers von 21:30 bis 23:30 Uhr
Italiano :
PASSEGGIATA NOTTURNA
10 a persona dalle 21.30 alle 23.30
Espanol :
PASEO NOCTURNO
10 por persona de 21.30 a 23.30 h
