PROMENADE NOCTURNE Chenonceaux

PROMENADE NOCTURNE Chenonceaux samedi 12 juillet 2025 21:30:00.

Chenonceaux Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-07-12 21:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13 23:30:00

2025-07-12 2025-07-13 2025-07-14 2025-08-15 2025-08-16 2025-08-17

10€/pers de 21h30 à 23h30

Chenonceaux 37150 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire welcome@chenonceau.com

English :

NIGHT WALK

10 per person from 9:30 to 11:30 pm

German :

ABENDSPAZIERGANG

10?/Pers von 21:30 bis 23:30 Uhr

Italiano :

PASSEGGIATA NOTTURNA

10 a persona dalle 21.30 alle 23.30

Espanol :

PASEO NOCTURNO

10 por persona de 21.30 a 23.30 h

