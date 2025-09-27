Promenades-découvertes le petit tour des musées… Sainte-Maxime

Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var à Draguignan Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : Samedi 2025-09-27

fin : 2025-09-27

Venez nous accompagner en famille pour découvrir l’exposition de l’Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var à Draguignan, intitulée Fantômes.

Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var à Draguignan Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Discovery walks: a short tour of the museums…

Come along with your family to discover the exhibition at the Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var in Draguignan, entitled: Fantômes.



Why not come along to the museum?

Enjoy a special moment of sharing and discover your region, its heritage and its museums. A unique opportunity to travel through an original temporary exhibition. Using an innovative approach, the new exhibition at the Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var in Draguignan, entitled Ghosts, invites you to encounter a wide variety of representations of ghosts from around the world, from different cultures, and also the beliefs that surround them.

On the trail of disorientation, in search of distant horizons and innovative views, this unusual exhibition is a real passport to curiosity and a boundless imagination for the whole family…

German :

Begleiten Sie uns mit Ihrer Familie, um die Ausstellung im Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var in Draguignan mit dem Titel: Fantômes (Geister) zu entdecken.

Italiano : Passeggiate alla scoperta: un breve tour tra i musei…

Venite a scoprire con noi, in famiglia, la mostra allestita all’Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var di Draguignan, intitolata: Fantômes.



Perché non venire al museo?

Approfittate di questa occasione speciale per condividere e scoprire la vostra regione, il suo patrimonio e i suoi musei. Un’occasione unica per viaggiare attraverso una mostra temporanea originale. Con un approccio innovativo, la nuova mostra allestita all’Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var di Draguignan, intitolata Fantasmi, invita a incontrare una grande varietà di rappresentazioni di fantasmi provenienti da tutto il mondo, da culture diverse e anche le credenze che li circondano.

Sulle tracce del disorientamento, alla ricerca di orizzonti lontani e di visioni innovative, questa mostra insolita è un vero e proprio passaporto per la curiosità e un’immaginazione senza limiti per tutta la famiglia…

Espanol :

Venga con su familia a descubrir la exposición del Hôtel Départemental des Expositions du Var de Draguignan, titulada: Fantômes.

L’événement Promenades-découvertes le petit tour des musées… Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime