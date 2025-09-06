PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE Encausse-les-Thermes
PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE Encausse-les-Thermes samedi 6 septembre 2025.
PLACE DES THERMES Encausse-les-Thermes Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-09-06 19:00:00
fin : 2025-09-06 20:00:00
2025-09-06
Pronomades LA CRUSH laboratoire carnavalesque.
LA CRUSH réunit trois collectifs artistiques La horde dans les pavés, La Grosse Plateforme et les Ouinch Ouinch.
À eux trois, ils composent un groupe d’une vingtaine d’artistes aux disciplines proches et complémentaires, où dominent
danse, musique, parkour, relation à l’espace public et au public, sens de la fête et du partage ! .
PLACE DES THERMES Encausse-les-Thermes 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
PRONOMADES: THE CARNIVAL LABORATORY CRUSH
German :
PRONOMADES: DAS KARNEVALISTISCHE CRUSH LAB
Italiano :
PRONOMADI: IL LABORATORIO DI COTTA DI CARNEVALE
Espanol :
PRONOMADES: EL LABORATORIO DE APLASTAMIENTO DEL CARNAVAL
