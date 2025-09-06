PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE Encausse-les-Thermes

PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE Encausse-les-Thermes samedi 6 septembre 2025.

PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE

PLACE DES THERMES Encausse-les-Thermes Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-06 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-06 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-06

PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE

Pronomades LA CRUSH laboratoire carnavalesque.

LA CRUSH réunit trois collectifs artistiques La horde dans les pavés, La Grosse Plateforme et les Ouinch Ouinch.

À eux trois, ils composent un groupe d’une vingtaine d’artistes aux disciplines proches et complémentaires, où dominent

danse, musique, parkour, relation à l’espace public et au public, sens de la fête et du partage ! .

PLACE DES THERMES Encausse-les-Thermes 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

PRONOMADES: THE CARNIVAL LABORATORY CRUSH

German :

PRONOMADES: DAS KARNEVALISTISCHE CRUSH LAB

Italiano :

PRONOMADI: IL LABORATORIO DI COTTA DI CARNEVALE

Espanol :

PRONOMADES: EL LABORATORIO DE APLASTAMIENTO DEL CARNAVAL

L’événement PRONOMADES LA CRUSH LABORATOIRE CARNAVALESQUE Encausse-les-Thermes a été mis à jour le 2025-08-26 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE