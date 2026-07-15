Informations pratiques

Prugnanes

PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE

Prugnanes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE le samedi 22 aout à partir de 19h30 sur la place du village.

Au programme

-19h30 apéro offert par la municipalité, animé par le WITCH CAROLL

– 20h45 La Cie Aller-Retour nous fait son show avec HEY PIOLETTE !

– 21h30 LES WITCH CAROLL continuent de nous ambiancer

– 22h30 CINQ OREILLES

Repas assuré par le Food truck OH … MY GRÈCE (Cf photo n°2 pour connaitre les

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Prugnanes 66220 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 81 73 34 15

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

PRUGNANES IS HOSTING ITS F%CATE on Saturday, August 22, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the village square.

On the program:

– 7:30 p.m.: A pre-party hosted by the town, featuring WITCH CAROLL

– 8:45 p.m.: The Aller-Retour theater company puts on a show with HEY PIOLETTE!

– 9:30 p.m.: THE WITCH CAROLL keep the party going

– 10:30 p.m.: CINQ OREILLES

Food provided by the “OH … MY GR%C8CE” food truck (See photo #2 for details on the

L’événement PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE Prugnanes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI FENOUILLEDES