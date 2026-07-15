PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE Prugnanes
samedi 22 août 2026 · Prugnanes
Informations pratiques
Prugnanes
PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE
Prugnanes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-22
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE le samedi 22 aout à partir de 19h30 sur la place du village.
Au programme
-19h30 apéro offert par la municipalité, animé par le WITCH CAROLL
– 20h45 La Cie Aller-Retour nous fait son show avec HEY PIOLETTE !
– 21h30 LES WITCH CAROLL continuent de nous ambiancer
– 22h30 CINQ OREILLES
Repas assuré par le Food truck OH … MY GRÈCE (Cf photo n°2 pour connaitre les
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Prugnanes 66220 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 81 73 34 15
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
PRUGNANES IS HOSTING ITS F%CATE on Saturday, August 22, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the village square.
On the program:
– 7:30 p.m.: A pre-party hosted by the town, featuring WITCH CAROLL
– 8:45 p.m.: The Aller-Retour theater company puts on a show with HEY PIOLETTE!
– 9:30 p.m.: THE WITCH CAROLL keep the party going
– 10:30 p.m.: CINQ OREILLES
Food provided by the “OH … MY GR%C8CE” food truck (See photo #2 for details on the
L’événement PRUGNANES FAIT SA FÊTE Prugnanes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OTI FENOUILLEDES