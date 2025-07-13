P’tit Apéro Concert Saint-Paul-Flaugnac 13 juillet 2025 16:30

Lot

P’tit Apéro Concert Eglise de Flaugnac Saint-Paul-Flaugnac Lot

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Tarif adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 16:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

Apéro-concert convivial réunissant les chorales Voix du Chœur de Lamolayrette et Chant-A-Lot, avec deux artistes du Royal Opera House de Londres Darron Moore et Katy Batho.

Vin et collations inclus.

Sur réservation. 15 .

Eglise de Flaugnac

Saint-Paul-Flaugnac 46170 Lot Occitanie voixdequercy@gmail.com

English :

A friendly aperitif concert featuring the Voix du Ch?ur de Lamolayrette and Chant-A-Lot choirs, with two artists from London’s Royal Opera House: Darron Moore and Katy Batho.

German :

Geselliges Aperitif-Konzert, bei dem die Chöre Voix du Ch?ur de Lamolayrette und Chant-A-Lot zusammen mit zwei Künstlern des Royal Opera House in London auftreten: Darron Moore und Katy Batho.

Italiano :

Un simpatico concerto-aperitivo con i cori Voix du Ch?ur de Lamolayrette e Chant-A-Lot e due artisti della Royal Opera House di Londra: Darron Moore e Katy Batho.

Espanol :

Un concierto amistoso de aperitivo en el que participarán los coros Voix du Chœur de Lamolayrette y Chant-A-Lot, con dos artistas de la Royal Opera House de Londres: Darron Moore y Katy Batho.

L’événement P’tit Apéro Concert Saint-Paul-Flaugnac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot