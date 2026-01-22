PUCES COUTURIERES ET LOISIRS CRÉATIFS Ponlat-Taillebourg
PUCES COUTURIERES ET LOISIRS CRÉATIFS Ponlat-Taillebourg dimanche 29 mars 2026.
PUCES COUTURIERES ET LOISIRS CRÉATIFS
SALLE DES FETES Ponlat-Taillebourg Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-29
fin : 2026-03-29
Date(s) :
2026-03-29
Venez trouver du fil, peintures dans un marché aux puces !
Le marché aux puces des couturières, vide atelier est organisé par l’atelier manu. Sur place boissons et crêpes. .
SALLE DES FETES Ponlat-Taillebourg 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie atelier.manu.l@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and find yarn and paint at a flea market!
L’événement PUCES COUTURIERES ET LOISIRS CRÉATIFS Ponlat-Taillebourg a été mis à jour le 2026-01-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE