Puces des couturières Foissac

Puces des couturières Foissac dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Foissac Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-12
fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :
2025-10-12

Vente de tissus, laine, matériel de couture, broderie, patchwork, boutis…
Petite restauration sur place
Foissac 12260 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 64 53 89 

English :

Sale of fabrics, wool, sewing equipment, embroidery, patchwork, boutis…
Snacks on site

German :

Verkauf von Stoffen, Wolle, Nähmaterial, Stickerei, Patchwork, Boutis…
Kleiner Imbiss vor Ort

Italiano :

Vendita di tessuti, lana, attrezzature per il cucito, ricamo, patchwork, boutis…
Spuntini in loco

Espanol :

Venta de tejidos, lana, material de costura, bordado, patchwork, boutis…
Aperitivos in situ

L’événement Puces des couturières Foissac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-01 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)