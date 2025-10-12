Puces des couturières Foissac
Puces des couturières Foissac dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Puces des couturières
Foissac Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-12
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Vente de tissus, laine, matériel de couture, broderie, patchwork, boutis…
Petite restauration sur place
.
Foissac 12260 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 64 53 89
English :
Sale of fabrics, wool, sewing equipment, embroidery, patchwork, boutis…
Snacks on site
German :
Verkauf von Stoffen, Wolle, Nähmaterial, Stickerei, Patchwork, Boutis…
Kleiner Imbiss vor Ort
Italiano :
Vendita di tessuti, lana, attrezzature per il cucito, ricamo, patchwork, boutis…
Spuntini in loco
Espanol :
Venta de tejidos, lana, material de costura, bordado, patchwork, boutis…
Aperitivos in situ
L’événement Puces des couturières Foissac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-01 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)