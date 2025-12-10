Pyjama Party Vignot
Pyjama Party Vignot samedi 24 janvier 2026.
Pyjama Party
Rue du général Verneau Vignot Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-24 17:00:00
fin : 2026-01-24 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-24
Pyjama Party au Vign’Au T !
Apportez votre plus beau pyjama et faites la fête.Adultes
0 .
Rue du général Verneau Vignot 55200 Meuse Grand Est +33 7 68 15 53 85
English :
Pyjama Party at Vign’Au T!
Bring your best pyjamas and celebrate.
L’événement Pyjama Party Vignot a été mis à jour le 2025-12-10 par OT COMMERCY VOID VAUCOULEURS