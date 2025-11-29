Qâdisha | Chants sacrés d’Orient et d’Occident Rue Aristide Briand Cognac

Qâdisha | Chants sacrés d’Orient et d’Occident

Ensemble vocal et musical QÂDISHA sous la direction de Bachir Chami Chants sacrés d’Orient d’Occident.

English :

Ensemble vocal et musical QÂDISHA under the direction of Bachir Chami Sacred songs from East and West.

German :

Vokal- und Musikensemble QÂDISHA unter der Leitung von Bachir Chami Geistliche Gesänge aus dem Orient und Okzident.

Italiano :

Ensemble vocale e musicale QÂDISHA sotto la direzione di Bachir Chami Canti sacri dall’Oriente e dall’Occidente.

Espanol :

Ensemble vocal et musical QÂDISHA bajo la dirección de Bachir Chami Cantos sagrados de Oriente y Occidente.

