Qâdisha | Chants sacrés d’Orient et d’Occident Rue Aristide Briand Cognac samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Ensemble vocal et musical QÂDISHA sous la direction de Bachir Chami Chants sacrés d’Orient d’Occident.
Rue Aristide Briand Eglise Saint Léger Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact.qadisha@gmail.com
English :
Ensemble vocal et musical QÂDISHA under the direction of Bachir Chami Sacred songs from East and West.
German :
Vokal- und Musikensemble QÂDISHA unter der Leitung von Bachir Chami Geistliche Gesänge aus dem Orient und Okzident.
Italiano :
Ensemble vocale e musicale QÂDISHA sotto la direzione di Bachir Chami Canti sacri dall’Oriente e dall’Occidente.
Espanol :
Ensemble vocal et musical QÂDISHA bajo la dirección de Bachir Chami Cantos sagrados de Oriente y Occidente.
