QI Gong (Gym Douce) – Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux, 17 mai 2025 10:00, Casteljaloux.
Lot-et-Garonne
QI Gong (Gym Douce) Le Grand Bain 69 grand rue Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-17 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-17 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-17
Le Qi Gong est une pratique de la medecine traditionnelle chinoise. C’est une gymnastique douce dite énergétique qui peut se pratiquer debout ou sur une chaise 15 EUR.
Le Grand Bain 69 grand rue
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 58 39 59 legrandbain47@gmail.com
