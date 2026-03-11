QUARTIER D’ÉTÉ AU RÉCÉBÉDOU Allée du Grand Chêne Portet-sur-Garonne

QUARTIER D’ÉTÉ AU RÉCÉBÉDOU

Allée du Grand Chêne AUTOUR DE LA MAISON DE QUARTIER DU RÉCÉBÉDOU Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Cette année encore, le Récébédou se transforme le temps d’une après-midi en une grande cour de récré pour une fête bourdonnante d’animations.

Petits et grands sont invités à profiter d’une multitude d’activités ludiques, sportives, culturelles, artistiques et citoyennes, pensées pour éveiller la curiosité, stimuler la créativité et surtout… s’amuser ensemble ! Que vous veniez pour quelques heures ou pour toute l’après-midi, vous y trouverez forcément de quoi passer un moment convivial et joyeux. .

Allée du Grand Chêne AUTOUR DE LA MAISON DE QUARTIER DU RÉCÉBÉDOU Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 29 31 centreculturel@portetgaronne.fr

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English :

Once again this year, Récébédou is transformed into a playground for an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

L’événement QUARTIER D’ÉTÉ AU RÉCÉBÉDOU Portet-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE