QUIZ « QUESTIONS POUR UN CHAMPION » SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon 16 juillet 2025 14:30

Haute-Garonne

QUIZ « QUESTIONS POUR UN CHAMPION » SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-16 14:30:00

fin : 2025-07-16

Date(s) :

2025-07-16

Quiz sur la thématique du Tour de France qui vous permettra de tester et d’affiner vos connaissances sur la grande boucle.

Organisé par l’association « Questions pour un Champion ». .

SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

English :

A Tour de France-themed quiz to test and refine your knowledge of the race.

German :

Quiz zum Thema Tour de France, mit dem Sie Ihr Wissen über die große Schleife testen und verfeinern können.

Italiano :

Un quiz sul Tour de France per testare e perfezionare la vostra conoscenza della corsa.

Espanol :

Un test sobre el Tour de Francia para poner a prueba y perfeccionar sus conocimientos sobre la carrera.

L’événement QUIZ « QUESTIONS POUR UN CHAMPION » Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE