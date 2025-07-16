QUIZ « QUESTIONS POUR UN CHAMPION » SQUARE LAURET Bagnères-de-Luchon 16 juillet 2025 14:30
Haute-Garonne
QUIZ « QUESTIONS POUR UN CHAMPION » SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Quiz sur la thématique du Tour de France qui vous permettra de tester et d’affiner vos connaissances sur la grande boucle.
Organisé par l’association « Questions pour un Champion ». .
SQUARE LAURET Allées d’Etigny
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
English :
A Tour de France-themed quiz to test and refine your knowledge of the race.
German :
Quiz zum Thema Tour de France, mit dem Sie Ihr Wissen über die große Schleife testen und verfeinern können.
Italiano :
Un quiz sul Tour de France per testare e perfezionare la vostra conoscenza della corsa.
Espanol :
Un test sobre el Tour de Francia para poner a prueba y perfeccionar sus conocimientos sobre la carrera.
