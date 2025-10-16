RALLYE DÉCOUVERTE PARCOURS VILLAGE Espira-de-Conflent

RALLYE DÉCOUVERTE PARCOURS VILLAGE Espira-de-Conflent jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

RALLYE DÉCOUVERTE PARCOURS VILLAGE

Espira-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-16 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-16

Date(s) :

2025-10-16

Découvrez Espira-de-Conflent, petit village catalan regroupé autour de son église, tout récemment restaurée, aux multiples trésors ! Parcours facile, insolite et ludique, suivi d’un pot convivial inclus. Réservation avant la veille 20h.

Espira-de-Conflent 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92

English :

Discover Espira-de-Conflent, a small Catalan village clustered around its recently restored church, with its many treasures! Easy, unusual and fun tour, followed by a convivial drink. Reservations required by 8pm the evening before.

German :

Entdecken Sie Espira-de-Conflent, ein kleines katalanisches Dorf, das sich um seine erst kürzlich restaurierte Kirche mit ihren zahlreichen Schätzen gruppiert! Leichter, ungewöhnlicher und spielerischer Rundgang, gefolgt von einem geselligen Umtrunk inklusive. Reservierung bis zum Vortag 20 Uhr.

Italiano :

Scoprite Espira-de-Conflent, un piccolo villaggio catalano raggruppato intorno alla sua chiesa, recentemente restaurata e ricca di tesori! Una visita facile, insolita e divertente, seguita da un aperitivo conviviale. Prenotare entro le ore 20.00 del giorno precedente.

Espanol :

Descubra Espira-de-Conflent, un pequeño pueblo catalán agrupado en torno a su iglesia, ¡recientemente restaurada y llena de tesoros! Una visita fácil, insólita y divertida, seguida de una copa de convivencia. Reserva antes de las 20:00 h del día anterior.

