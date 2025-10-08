RALLYE DÉCOUVERTE PARCOURS VILLAGE Vernet-les-Bains

Chemin de la Laiterie Vernet-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4

Début : 2025-10-08 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-08 18:00:00

2025-10-08

Venez découvrir Vernet-les-bains village, son arboretum, ses joyaux de la Belle Epoque, grâce à un parcours à pied culturel, insolite et ludique, suivi d’un pot convivial inclus. Infos et résa avant la veille au soir.

Chemin de la Laiterie Vernet-les-Bains 66820 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 00 08 92

English :

Come and discover the village of Vernet-les-bains, its arboretum and its Belle Epoque jewels, on a cultural, unusual and fun walking tour, followed by a convivial drink. Information and bookings by the evening before.

German :

Entdecken Sie das Dorf Vernet-les-Bains, sein Arboretum und die Juwelen der Belle Epoque auf einem kulturellen, ungewöhnlichen und spielerischen Spaziergang, gefolgt von einem gemütlichen Umtrunk inklusive. Infos und Reservierungen bis zum Vorabend.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire il villaggio di Vernet-les-bains, il suo arboreto e i suoi gioielli della Belle Epoque in una passeggiata culturale, insolita e divertente, seguita da un aperitivo conviviale. Informazioni e prenotazioni entro la sera precedente.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir el pueblo de Vernet-les-bains, su arboreto y sus joyas de la Belle Epoque en un paseo cultural, insólito y divertido, seguido de una copa de convivencia. Información y reservas hasta la víspera.

