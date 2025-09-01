Rallye découverte SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Saint-Lary-Soulan

Déambulez dans le village de Saint-Lary à la découverte des différents points d’intérêts mis en avant par le rallye découverte.

A travers un jeu de questions réponses vous y découvrirez l’histoire et l’évolution de Saint-Lary tout en vous amusant et en vous promenant !

Dans le cadre du mois du Patrimoine. Explications du jeu à la Maison du Patrimoine. Gratuit .

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN Rues de Saint-Lary Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

Stroll through the village of Saint-Lary to discover the various points of interest highlighted by the discovery rally.

Through a game of questions and answers, you’ll discover the history and evolution of Saint-Lary while having fun and taking a stroll!

German :

Schlendern Sie durch das Dorf Saint-Lary und entdecken Sie die verschiedenen Sehenswürdigkeiten, die bei der Entdeckungsrallye hervorgehoben werden.

Anhand eines Spiels mit Fragen und Antworten werden Sie dort die Geschichte und die Entwicklung von Saint-Lary entdecken, während Sie Spaß haben und spazieren gehen!

Italiano :

Passeggiate nel villaggio di Saint-Lary e scoprite i vari punti di interesse evidenziati dal rally di scoperta.

Attraverso un gioco di domande e risposte, scoprirete la storia e lo sviluppo di Saint-Lary divertendovi e passeggiando!

Espanol :

Pasee por el pueblo de Saint-Lary y descubra los distintos puntos de interés destacados por el rally de descubrimiento.

A través de un juego de preguntas y respuestas, descubrirá la historia y el desarrollo de Saint-Lary mientras se divierte y pasea

