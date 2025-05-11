Rallye équestre du Boulvé – Salle des fêtes Porte-du-Quercy, 11 mai 2025 08:30, Porte-du-Quercy.

Rallye équestre du Boulvé Salle des fêtes Le Boulvé Porte-du-Quercy Lot

Tarif : 20 20

Tarif de base plein tarif Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-11 08:30:00

fin : 2025-05-11 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-11

ESCB organise une randonnée à cheval avec petit déjeuner + pause casse croûte + repas

Circuit balisé.

Réservation obligatoire avant le mercredi 7 mai 2025 avec fiche d inscription. Pas d’engagement sans repas.

2020 EUR.

Salle des fêtes Le Boulvé

Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie ptitelo7@hotmail.com

English :

ESCB organizes a horseback ride with breakfast + snack break + meal

Signposted circuit.

Reservation required before Wednesday, May 7, 2025 with registration form. No commitment without meal.

German :

ESCB organisiert einen Ausritt mit Frühstück + Snackpause + Mittagessen

Markierte Strecke.

Obligatorische Reservierung bis Mittwoch, 7. Mai 2025 mit Anmeldeformular. Keine Anmeldung ohne Mahlzeit.

Italiano :

ESCB organizza un’escursione a cavallo con colazione + pausa merenda + pasto

Circuito segnalato.

Prenotazione obbligatoria entro mercoledì 7 maggio 2025 con modulo di iscrizione. Non è consentito l’ingresso senza pasto.

Espanol :

ESCB organiza un paseo a caballo con desayuno + merienda + comida

Circuito señalizado.

Reserva obligatoria antes del miércoles 7 de mayo de 2025 con formulario de inscripción. No hay entrada sin comida.

