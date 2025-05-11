Rallye équestre du Boulvé – Salle des fêtes Porte-du-Quercy, 11 mai 2025 08:30, Porte-du-Quercy.
Début : 2025-05-11 08:30:00
fin : 2025-05-11 15:30:00
2025-05-11
ESCB organise une randonnée à cheval avec petit déjeuner + pause casse croûte + repas
Circuit balisé.
Réservation obligatoire avant le mercredi 7 mai 2025 avec fiche d inscription. Pas d’engagement sans repas.
2020 EUR.
Salle des fêtes Le Boulvé
Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie ptitelo7@hotmail.com
English :
ESCB organizes a horseback ride with breakfast + snack break + meal
Signposted circuit.
Reservation required before Wednesday, May 7, 2025 with registration form. No commitment without meal.
German :
ESCB organisiert einen Ausritt mit Frühstück + Snackpause + Mittagessen
Markierte Strecke.
Obligatorische Reservierung bis Mittwoch, 7. Mai 2025 mit Anmeldeformular. Keine Anmeldung ohne Mahlzeit.
Italiano :
ESCB organizza un’escursione a cavallo con colazione + pausa merenda + pasto
Circuito segnalato.
Prenotazione obbligatoria entro mercoledì 7 maggio 2025 con modulo di iscrizione. Non è consentito l’ingresso senza pasto.
Espanol :
ESCB organiza un paseo a caballo con desayuno + merienda + comida
Circuito señalizado.
Reserva obligatoria antes del miércoles 7 de mayo de 2025 con formulario de inscripción. No hay entrada sin comida.
