Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry Champrond-en-Gâtine

Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry Champrond-en-Gâtine mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry

Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-16 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-16 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-16

Entrez dans les pas des forestiers lors d’un rallye nature !

Des défis à réaliser, des combinaisons à trouver et en récompense des produits locaux à déguster !

.

Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 68 58 28 14 mylenelapicurienne@gmail.com

English :

Follow in the footsteps of the foresters during a nature rally!

There are challenges to complete, combinations to find, and local produce to taste as a reward!

German :

Treten Sie bei einer Naturrallye in die Fußstapfen der Förster!

Es gilt, Herausforderungen zu meistern, Kombinationen zu finden und als Belohnung lokale Produkte zu probieren!

Italiano :

Seguite le orme dei forestali in un rally naturalistico!

Ci sono sfide da completare, combinazioni da trovare e prodotti locali da gustare come ricompensa!

Espanol :

Siga los pasos de los guardabosques en un rally por la naturaleza

Hay retos que superar, combinaciones que encontrar y productos locales que degustar como recompensa

L’événement Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry Champrond-en-Gâtine a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par OT DU PERCHE