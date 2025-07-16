Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry Champrond-en-Gâtine
Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry Champrond-en-Gâtine mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry
Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-16 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-16 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-16
Entrez dans les pas des forestiers lors d’un rallye nature !
Des défis à réaliser, des combinaisons à trouver et en récompense des produits locaux à déguster !
.
Lieu-dit La Graiserie Champrond-en-Gâtine 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 68 58 28 14 mylenelapicurienne@gmail.com
English :
Follow in the footsteps of the foresters during a nature rally!
There are challenges to complete, combinations to find, and local produce to taste as a reward!
German :
Treten Sie bei einer Naturrallye in die Fußstapfen der Förster!
Es gilt, Herausforderungen zu meistern, Kombinationen zu finden und als Belohnung lokale Produkte zu probieren!
Italiano :
Seguite le orme dei forestali in un rally naturalistico!
Ci sono sfide da completare, combinazioni da trovare e prodotti locali da gustare come ricompensa!
Espanol :
Siga los pasos de los guardabosques en un rally por la naturaleza
Hay retos que superar, combinaciones que encontrar y productos locales que degustar como recompensa
L’événement Rallye nature Domaine du Bois Landry Champrond-en-Gâtine a été mis à jour le 2025-07-05 par OT DU PERCHE