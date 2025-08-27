Rallye Photo Cholet

Rallye Photo Cholet mercredi 27 août 2025.

Rallye Photo

13 avenue du Président Kennedy Cholet Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-27 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-27 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-27

Le centre K’léidoscope organise un rallye photo, pour les enfants de 11 à 17 ans. Partez durant un après-midi en bord de sèvre pour faire vos meilleures photos !

Sans inscirption. Tarif 2€

Infos au 02 41 55 55 84 ou centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

.

English :

The K’léidoscope center is organizing a photo rally for children aged 11 to 17. Set off for an afternoon on the banks of the Sèvre to take your best photos!

No registration required. Price: 2?

Information on 02 41 55 55 84 or centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

German :

Das Zentrum K’léidoscope organisiert eine Foto-Rallye für Kinder zwischen 11 und 17 Jahren. Machen Sie sich einen Nachmittag lang am Ufer der Sèvre auf den Weg, um Ihre besten Fotos zu machen!

Eine Anmeldung ist nicht erforderlich. Preis: 2 ?

Infos unter 02 41 55 55 84 oder centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

Italiano :

Il centro K’léidoscope organizza un raduno fotografico per ragazzi dagli 11 ai 17 anni. Partite per un pomeriggio sulle rive della Sèvre per scattare le vostre foto migliori!

Non è richiesta l’iscrizione. Prezzo: 2 euro

Per informazioni, chiamare il numero 02 41 55 55 84 o centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

Espanol :

El centro K’léidoscope organiza un rally fotográfico para niños de 11 a 17 años. Pasen una tarde a orillas del Sèvre y saquen sus mejores fotos

No es necesario inscribirse. Precio: 2 euros

Para más detalles, llame al 02 41 55 55 84 o centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

