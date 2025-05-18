RALLYE RANDONNÉE – Larra, 18 mai 2025 07:00, Larra.

Venez explorer Larra lors du 4ème Rallye Randonnée de l’APE de Larra, du Larra Badminton Club et du Larra Tennis Club.

Partez à la découverte de notre patrimoine, entre forêt et village, sur un parcours de 3,5 km.

En famille ou entre amis, constituez votre équipe et participez à des jeux résolvez des énigmes pour remporter le rallye.

Cette activité fait partie de l’opération « 10 jours sans écrans, c’est géant », à l’initiative des enseignants de l’école élémentaire de Larra. De nombreuses associations se sont mobilisées pour vous proposer des activités à faire en famille.

Alors, chaussez vos baskets, nous vous attendons nombreux !

Larra 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 62 54 apelarra31330@gmail.com

English :

Come and explore Larra during the 4th Rallye Randonnée organized by APE de Larra, Larra Badminton Club and Larra Tennis Club.

Discover our heritage, between forest and village, on a 3.5 km route.

German :

Erkunden Sie Larra bei der 4. Rallye Randonnée der EV von Larra, des Larra Badminton Clubs und des Larra Tennis Clubs.

Entdecken Sie auf einer 3,5 km langen Strecke unser Kulturerbe zwischen Wald und Dorf.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire Larra durante il 4° Rallye Randonnée organizzato dall’APE Larra, dal Larra Badminton Club e dal Larra Tennis Club.

Partite alla scoperta del nostro patrimonio, tra foresta e villaggio, su un percorso di 3,5 km.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir Larra durante el 4º Rallye Randonnée organizado por el APE de Larra, el Club de Bádminton de Larra y el Club de Tenis de Larra.

Salga a descubrir nuestro patrimonio, entre bosque y pueblo, en un recorrido de 3,5 km.

