RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE – Palavas-les-Flots 18 juin 2025 07:00
Hérault
RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE rive droite Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-18
fin : 2025-06-18
Date(s) :
2025-06-18
10h
Ramassage de déchets
Devant l’Institut Saint-Pierre, plage Saint-Pierre
En partenariat avec la Fondation Saint-Pierre
Ouvert à tous
Café offert
Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46
10h
Ramassage de déchets
Devant l’Institut Saint-Pierre, plage Saint-Pierre
En partenariat avec la Fondation Saint-Pierre
Ouvert à tous
Café offert
Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46 .
rive droite
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie oceanprotection34@gmail.com
English :
Join us on Sunday, February 16 at 10 a.m.!
ÉTANG DU PRÉVOST RIVE DROITE
We welcome you with tea and coffee
Pick-up equipment provided, adult and children’s sizes
The collection will be followed by a collective sorting and identification of waste for recovery and disposal in an environmentally-friendly way.
Information: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com or 07 67 83 26 46
German :
Begleiten Sie uns am Sonntag, den 16. Februar um 10 Uhr!
ÉTANG DU PRÉVOST RECHTES UFER
Wir begrüßen Sie mit Tee und Kaffee
Sammelmaterial wird bereitgestellt, Größen für Erwachsene und Kinder
Nach dem Sammeln wird der Abfall gemeinsam sortiert und identifiziert, um ihn umweltgerecht zu verwerten und zu entsorgen.
Infos: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com oder 07 67 83 26 46
Italiano :
10h
Raccolta dei rifiuti
Davanti all’Istituto Saint-Pierre, plage Saint-Pierre
In collaborazione con la Fondazione Saint-Pierre
Aperto a tutti
Caffè gratuito
Informazioni: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46
Espanol :
Únase a nosotros el domingo 16 de febrero a las 10.00 horas
ÉTANG DU PRÉVOST ORILLA DERECHA
Le damos la bienvenida con té y café
Equipamiento de recogida proporcionado, tallas para adultos y niños
La recogida irá seguida de una clasificación e identificación colectiva de los residuos para su reciclado y eliminación de forma respetuosa con el medio ambiente.
Información: www.oceanpro
L’événement RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Palavas-les-Flots a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par 34 OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS