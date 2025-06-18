RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE – Palavas-les-Flots 18 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE rive droite Palavas-les-Flots Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-18

fin : 2025-06-18

Date(s) :

2025-06-18

10h

Ramassage de déchets

Devant l’Institut Saint-Pierre, plage Saint-Pierre

En partenariat avec la Fondation Saint-Pierre

Ouvert à tous

Café offert

Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46

10h

Ramassage de déchets

Devant l’Institut Saint-Pierre, plage Saint-Pierre

En partenariat avec la Fondation Saint-Pierre

Ouvert à tous

Café offert

Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46 .

rive droite

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie oceanprotection34@gmail.com

English :

Join us on Sunday, February 16 at 10 a.m.!

ÉTANG DU PRÉVOST RIVE DROITE

We welcome you with tea and coffee

Pick-up equipment provided, adult and children’s sizes

The collection will be followed by a collective sorting and identification of waste for recovery and disposal in an environmentally-friendly way.

Information: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com or 07 67 83 26 46

German :

Begleiten Sie uns am Sonntag, den 16. Februar um 10 Uhr!

ÉTANG DU PRÉVOST RECHTES UFER

Wir begrüßen Sie mit Tee und Kaffee

Sammelmaterial wird bereitgestellt, Größen für Erwachsene und Kinder

Nach dem Sammeln wird der Abfall gemeinsam sortiert und identifiziert, um ihn umweltgerecht zu verwerten und zu entsorgen.

Infos: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com oder 07 67 83 26 46

Italiano :

10h

Raccolta dei rifiuti

Davanti all’Istituto Saint-Pierre, plage Saint-Pierre

In collaborazione con la Fondazione Saint-Pierre

Aperto a tutti

Caffè gratuito

Informazioni: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46

Espanol :

Únase a nosotros el domingo 16 de febrero a las 10.00 horas

ÉTANG DU PRÉVOST ORILLA DERECHA

Le damos la bienvenida con té y café

Equipamiento de recogida proporcionado, tallas para adultos y niños

La recogida irá seguida de una clasificación e identificación colectiva de los residuos para su reciclado y eliminación de forma respetuosa con el medio ambiente.

Información: www.oceanpro

L’événement RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Palavas-les-Flots a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par 34 OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS