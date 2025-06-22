RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE – Palavas-les-Flots 22 juin 2025 07:00
Hérault
RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE rive droite Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-22
fin : 2025-06-22
Date(s) :
2025-06-22
10h15
Ramassage de déchets
Plage Saint-Pierre
Rendez-vous au restaurant Le New Wave
Ouvert à tous
Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46
10h15
Ramassage de déchets
Plage Saint-Pierre
Rendez-vous au restaurant Le New Wave
Ouvert à tous
Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46 .
rive droite
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie oceanprotection34@gmail.com
English :
10h15
Garbage collection
Saint-Pierre Beach
Meet at Le New Wave restaurant
Open to all
Info: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com or 07 67 83 26 46
German :
10h15
Müllabfuhr
Strand Saint-Pierre
Treffpunkt: Restaurant Le New Wave
Offen für alle
Infos: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com oder 07 67 83 26 46
Italiano :
10h15
Raccolta dei rifiuti
Spiaggia di Saint-Pierre
Incontro al ristorante Le New Wave
Aperto a tutti
Info: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46
Espanol :
10h15
Recogida de basuras
Playa de Saint-Pierre
Encuentro en el restaurante Le New Wave
Abierto a todos
Información: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46
L’événement RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Palavas-les-Flots a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par 34 OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS