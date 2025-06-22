RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE – Palavas-les-Flots 22 juin 2025 07:00

Hérault

RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE  rive droite Palavas-les-Flots Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-22
fin : 2025-06-22

Date(s) :
2025-06-22

10h15

Ramassage de déchets

Plage Saint-Pierre

Rendez-vous au restaurant Le New Wave

Ouvert à tous

Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46
10h15

Ramassage de déchets

Plage Saint-Pierre

Rendez-vous au restaurant Le New Wave

Ouvert à tous

Infos www.oceanprotectionfrance.com ou 07 67 83 26 46   .

rive droite
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie   oceanprotection34@gmail.com

English :

10h15

Garbage collection

Saint-Pierre Beach

Meet at Le New Wave restaurant

Open to all

Info: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com or 07 67 83 26 46

German :

10h15

Müllabfuhr

Strand Saint-Pierre

Treffpunkt: Restaurant Le New Wave

Offen für alle

Infos: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com oder 07 67 83 26 46

Italiano :

10h15

Raccolta dei rifiuti

Spiaggia di Saint-Pierre

Incontro al ristorante Le New Wave

Aperto a tutti

Info: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46

Espanol :

10h15

Recogida de basuras

Playa de Saint-Pierre

Encuentro en el restaurante Le New Wave

Abierto a todos

Información: www.oceanprotectionfrance.com o 07 67 83 26 46

L’événement RAMASSAGE ET TRI AVEC OCEAN PROTECTION FRANCE Palavas-les-Flots a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par 34 OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS